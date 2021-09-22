Fiera Capital Corp Sells 595 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

