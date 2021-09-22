Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 64,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

