Financial Comparison: CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get CurAegis Technologies alerts:

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Canoo has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 2.06 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 623.06 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -4.81

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Summary

Canoo beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness, and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA, Aegis, and Corporate. The CURA segment focuses in the fatigue management industry. The Aegis segment involves in the operations of power and hydraulic industry. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CurAegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurAegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.