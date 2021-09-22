Financial Contrast: CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) vs. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

95.4% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Varonis Systems and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $66.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and CTGX Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 24.70 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -79.54 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.98, indicating that its share price is 1,598% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

