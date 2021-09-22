Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Down 7.1%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) was down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.58%.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

