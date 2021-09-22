Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $10.22 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 809,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,064,384 shares of company stock worth $12,938,104 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

