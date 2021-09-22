FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $64.42 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000224 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001373 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001443 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 782,114,043 coins and its circulating supply is 355,166,834 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

