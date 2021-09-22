First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Shares of FFMR stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
