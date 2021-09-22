First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

