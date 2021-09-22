First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $59,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

