First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

