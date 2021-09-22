First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

FCT stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.