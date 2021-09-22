First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

