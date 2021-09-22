First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

