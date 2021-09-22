Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Five Below were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $186.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

