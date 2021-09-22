Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94. Five Below has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

