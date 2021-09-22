FLO Market Cap Achieves $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

