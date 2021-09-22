Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FLNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares during the period. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

