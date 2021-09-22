FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. FluoroPharma Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 228,300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

FluoroPharma Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology. It focuses on the development of breakthrough positron emission tomography imaging agents for the efficient detection and assessment of acute and chronic forms of coronary artery disease.

