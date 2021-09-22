Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 4,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,122. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.