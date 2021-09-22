Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,576 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,920,852. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

