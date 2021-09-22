ForTube 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $138.78 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. ForTube has a total market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $138.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045519 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

