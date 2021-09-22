Fountain (FTN) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $5,441.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

