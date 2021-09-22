Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $50.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

FCPT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

