Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

