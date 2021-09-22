FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $518,000.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOXWU remained flat at $$10.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU).

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.