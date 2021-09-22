Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Position Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.53% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

