Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

