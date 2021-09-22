Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 628,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Frank’s International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Frank’s International by 364.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

FI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,373. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

Frank’s International shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

