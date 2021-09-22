Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.