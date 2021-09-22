Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.18. Frontline shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 16,949 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

