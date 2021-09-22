FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 1,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,055. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.22. FSD Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

