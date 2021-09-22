Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.35

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 39.60 ($0.52), with a volume of 370,033 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £113.68 million and a P/E ratio of -39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.35.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

