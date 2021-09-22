Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Down 4.2%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 28,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 34,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

