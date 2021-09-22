Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.38. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 104,927 shares trading hands.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The firm has a market cap of $627.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

