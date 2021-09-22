Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.99 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Gas has a total market cap of $82.99 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.19 or 0.00018943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00071498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00115303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00169372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.36 or 0.06915223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,277.32 or 1.00045429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.94 or 0.00781236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

