Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $177,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

GTES opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

