Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

GTES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,823. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,127,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after buying an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

