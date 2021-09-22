Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00007454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $241,837.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00129577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.