Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 11.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 7,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 349,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

