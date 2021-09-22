Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $46,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,972. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

