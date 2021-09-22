Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $133.75 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Fair Isaac worth $133,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

NYSE FICO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $417.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,191. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.39. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

