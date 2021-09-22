Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $71.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $71,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,353 shares of company stock worth $4,017,585 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $104.55. 40,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

