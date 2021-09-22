Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,288 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 3.28% of ESCO Technologies worth $80,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

