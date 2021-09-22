Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 10,005 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $39,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Shares of GPN traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.98. 48,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,249. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

