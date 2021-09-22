Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 15,853 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 4.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $55,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,467. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

