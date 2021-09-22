Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 6,736 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises about 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $103,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.31. 3,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,249. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.38.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

