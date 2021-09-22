Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $50,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $702.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,359. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.33 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.28 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

