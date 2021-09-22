Gifto (GTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.28 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $25.38 million and $6.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00125230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

