Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

